Resuscitating a cardiac attack patient in COVID times

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that underscored the importance of social distancing, people are wary about extending any help, which involves close contact, to strangers. Precautions are taken assuming every person encountered has been infected with the virus.
In such situations, what can one do if he or she encounters somebody suffering from a cardiac arrest and collapsing at home or anywhere outside a hospital?
Professor of Resuscitation Medicine Dr B. Vijay Rao said that family members at home or bystanders on road or colleagues at office have to weigh their personal safety before trying to resuscitate such a patient.
“The first thing to do before offering help is to alert emergency service providers by dialling ‘108’ or ‘112’ or any local hospital. Since PPE might not be available immediately outside any hospital, one can cover the patient’s mouth and nose with a paper, handkerchief or a piece of cloth, so that aerosols from the patient’s mouth do not come out. Thereafter, chest compressions need to be given,” Dr. Rao said.
The cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) trainer said that the chest of a patient has to be compressed at depth not less than 5 cm and not more than 6 cm. Around 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute has to be offered until the patient starts coughing, talks, moves or walks, or till the emergency service providers arrive, or until the rescuer becomes fatigued.
He also suggested people, who can afford, to keep ready Automated External Defibrillator (AED) that costs anywhere between ₹65,000 and ₹1 lakh. This can be used for CPR.
