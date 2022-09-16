Restored Qutb Shahi tombs will make case for Heritage City: KTR

Telangana Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Tourism and Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, the newly-appointed Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, Special Chief Secretary, I&PR, Arvind Kumar, and others at the Western Baoli, dedicating the six restored wells inside the Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex in Hyderabad on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

ADVERTISEMENT

Connecting the Golconda Fort and the restored Qutb Shahi tombs complex will turn into a tourist magnet, hoped K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Dedicating the six restored wells inside the Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Minister said the restored heritage site will help make a strong case for Unesco World Heritage City. The restored medieval wells include the 16.5 metre deep (about five storeys) 3.5 million litre capacity Badi Baoli and an equally massive stepwell near Jamshed Quli’s tomb as well as the 4.7 million litre capacity Hammam Baoli. Mr. Rao also listed out a series of monuments that the State Government is planning to restore including the Jilau Khana near Laad Bazaar.

“These tombs and the architecture of the city represent the pluralist ethos. We are glad to be part of this restoration,” said AKTC Director-General Luis Monreal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Qutb Shahi tombs complex dating back to 15th century has numerous tombs, funerary mosques, wells and manicured gardens.

The restoration has been a collaborative effort by the State Department of Archaelogy and Museums, Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Tata Trusts and other institutions.