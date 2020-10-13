Restore alternate week quarantine: junior doctors

HYDERABAD

13 October 2020 23:18 IST

‘Without it, cross-infection and re-infection among doctors may lead to sudden shutdown of all hospital departments’

Following an order revoking alternate week quarantine for healthcare professionals in government hospitals where non-COVID services are provided, members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association-Osmania Medical College (TJUDA-OMC) have requested Health Minister Eatala Rajender for restoration of the provision.

In the past few months, healthcare staff were allowed to quarantine for a week followed by one week of work. The current staff was divided into batches to work on alternate weeks.

As non-COVID services too were resumed at government hospitals, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy issued orders on October 9 stating that the quarantine provision had been withdrawn. However, the provision continues at Gandhi Hospital, District Hospital in King Koti, and Tata Institute of Medical Sciences, Gachibowli.

TJUDA-OMC members said COVID-19 cases among them are continuing to rise and that around 294 Post Graduate students and resident doctors had tested positive until Monday. They stated that if the alternate week of quarantine is not provided, there is a greater chance of cross infection and reinfection of all post graduates which may lead to sudden shutdown of all departments of the hospital.

“We have worked hard in this pandemic by risking our lives and managed all the cases while having alternate week quarantine. We request you to consider risk to our health and allow continuation of alternate week quarantine for all doctors till this pandemic ends,” the junior doctors requested.

Besides, OMC junior doctors requested provision of permanent operation theatres (OT) for General Medicine department. Though temporary OTs were provided, the department is able to perform only four to five surgeries a day. “We usually perform 10-12 surgeries a day. If a permanent OT is provided, it will reduce inconvenience to patients in need of surgery,” a junior doctor said.