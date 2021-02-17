HyderabadHYDERABAD 17 February 2021 00:54 IST
Restaurants penalised for use of non-static lights
GHMC’s Enforcement Wing has reportedly slapped penalties on two restaurants for display boards with flash lights on Tuesday.
The Pista House Bakery & Restaurant in Madina area of Charminar has been slapped with ₹50,000 fine, while the Lucky Restaurant in L.B.Nagar has been given notices for payment of ₹1.5 lakh for use of flash lights or non-static illumination in advertisement, sources informed.
However, GHMC’s official spokespersons have refused knowledge about any such fines.
