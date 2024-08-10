Restaurants in Malakpet and Dilsukhnagar found lacking in hygiene, expired stocks discarded

The task force teams from the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at several popular restaurants in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar and Malakpet areas on Friday, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Moon Bean Cafe and Bar in Malakpet, it was discovered that the establishment was operating without a valid FSSAI licence, as the previous licence expired in March 2024. Inspectors found live cockroach infestations in the kitchen and storeroom, along with expired food items, including 5 kg of ginger garlic paste, 0.8 kg of button mushrooms, and one milk packet. Synthetic food colours, suspected of being used in non-vegetarian dishes, were also found and discarded. Additionally, some food items in the refrigerator were uncovered and unlabelled. The cafe lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. Food handlers were observed without proper hygiene measures, such as hair caps and gloves, and open dustbins without lids were noted, according to a release.

At Tipsy Topsy Bakers in Dilsukhnagar, inspectors found a packet of Jeera biscuits that had expired in 2023, which was immediately discarded. A cauliflower stored in the refrigerator was covered with fungus and was discarded on the spot. Other items, such as rose cookies and a vinegar bottle, lacked manufacturing and use-by dates and were disposed of accordingly. The bakery was found with overflowing dustbins without proper lids, and there were no medical fitness certificates for food handlers or pest control records available. Food handlers were again observed without hair caps and gloves.

At Sahadeva Reddy Pure Ghee Sweets in Dilsukhnagar, packaged food items such as namkeen, mixture, and pickles intended for sale were not labeled with preparation or use-by dates. Additionally, 50 kg of packed chana dal was found without packing and use-by dates, leading to the seizure of the stock. The establishment also failed to provide medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. Inspectors noted that the doors were not close-fitted and windows were not equipped with insect-proof screens in the store and kitchen areas, increasing the risk of pest entry.