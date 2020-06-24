COVID-19: A sanitising kit with your food

To encourage takeaway food and ensure an extra safety measure, restaurants in Hyderabad are providing a small safety kit to their customers. The safety kit consists of a pair of single-use disposable gloves, tiny alcohol swabs, a single-use sanitizer sachet and a temperature card with the temperature reading of the food handler, manager and the delivery person. Most of the deliveries also come with a printed pictorial flyer giving instructions on the usage of the sachets.

Sampath Srinivas of Spicy Venue says, “We call it ‘package to plate’. In light of the prevailing pandemic, we realise farm to fork has to be bypassed and become package to plate. We decided on the sanitary kit to make our customers feel confident about ordering our food. We take utmost precautions while preparing our food and the sanitising kit is an extra step of precaution.”

Churrolto and Chutneys too are providing sanitising kits. As the takeaway business slowly picks up, more and more eateries are planning on handing out similar kits. One of the partners of Churrolto, Sneh Poddar says, “We aren’t encouraging dine-in at all for now and the sanitising kits make customers confident of opting for takeaway. We have had a lot of positive feedback for the kits. People write to us saying they appreciate the fact that as a business we care for their safety.”

While the ‘no mask, no entry’ rile is being followed strictly at almost every place, Karachi Bakery is providing its customers with disposable gloves right at the entrance, to ensure customers do not touch any product with their bare hands. “Customers can choose to takeaway the single-use plastic gloves or drop them in the box at the exit,” says an employee at Karachi Bakery, Secunderabad.

Sampath adds, “We must not take this pandemic so casually. When we are putting in an extra cost for the safety of our customers, we will appreciate if they use the sachets and wear a mask at all times. There are times when customers come to pick up their order and argue about the need to wear a mask. Anyone who comes without a mask is first provided with one by our team, even before they come inside.”

Let’s appreciate these gestures and do our bit by taking reminding ourselves to stay safe and stay indoors.