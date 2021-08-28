Hyderabad

Restaurant, supermarket told to pay customer

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Hyderabad - I, in three different cases, directed Begumpet and Secunderabad branches of Paradise restaurant, and supermarket D Mart to pay ₹50,000 and compensation of ₹3,000 in each case for charging a complainant for carry bags.

The Commission was dealing with cases filed by activist Vijay Gopal.

According to proceedings of the commission, the opposite parties were asked to deposit ₹50,000 in the Consumer Welfare Fund as penalty violation of rules under Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) rules, 2016 and 2018, and submit the receipt.

The opposite parties were also instructed to stop charging customers for carry bags, and provide them free of charge.

While the branches of Paradise restaurant were directed to refund ₹4.76 each, which the Commission described as wrongly collected, D Mart was told to pay ₹3.50 for the same reason. The time given to comply with the order is 40 days. Costs of ₹1,000 in each case were imposed.


