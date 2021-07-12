Restaurant fined for unhygienic conditions

Hyderabad

12 July 2021 20:35 IST

Special CorrespondentHyderabad

A renowned eatery of the city, Shah Ghouse Hotel in Kondapur has been imposed with a penalty of ₹10,000 by GHMC officials for unhygienic conditions.

The hotel which has several branches across the city, has been penalised for “insanitary conditions, and lack of safety measures. Open sewage is flowing in front of the hotel, the challan mentioned. Officials informed that the hotel was not following COVID-19 protocols either, and none of the staff has been vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising