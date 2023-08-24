HamberMenu
Restaurant employee shot dead by former co-worker in Hyderabad

Police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the murder.

August 24, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man working at a restaurant at Madinaguda was shot dead outside the restaurant on Wednesday night (on August 24.) Police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the murder.

DCP Madhapur G. Sundeep said that the deceased, Debendra Nath Gayen, was a native of West Bengal who moved to Hyderabad about six months ago in search of a job. “He then started working at a restaurant at Madinaguda,” said the official. 

Debendra had finished his shift and was standing outside the restaurant late Wednesday night when a man fired multiple shots at him before escaping on a bike. “As per preliminary enquiry, the police suspect the role of a co-worker called Ratish Nair who was fired from the job after Debendra raised a complaint about him. “We have formed four teams to nab the absconding former employee,” said the DCP. .

Debendra sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. A case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC by the Miyapur police. 

