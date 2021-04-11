RESPONSE: Ramp up vaccination

11 April 2021 23:23 IST

These are some e-mails that we received from our readers offering suggestions to deal with the second wave of the pandemic. We have also received a flood of suggestions on our social media handles.

Streamline vaccination

The vaccination process need to be more streamlined. I visited one of the designated hospitals in Mettuguda, but was told that vaccines are in short supply and there was uncertainty over when the new stocks would arrive. This was after I had registered through the Centre’s Co-WIN website. The government, which has opened this digital mode of registering for vaccination, could at least have sent an intimation via SMS to all those enrolled regarding the shortage and given the next date accordingly.

Kumar Shastri,

Moula Ali

Ramp up

The government should ramp up vaccination for all age groups, and take measures to stop viral transmission via inter-State travel. It should also take stringent action against those violating COVID norms, and make people aware that every family is like a soldier in a war. All the medical establishments across the State should also be made aware of treatment protocols to be followed.

Hemanth Jadhav,

Hyderabad

More vaccines

The government should allow more vaccines that have been found effective like those from Sputnik and Johnson & Johnson into the market in addition to Covishield and Covaxin. It should ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine even in the remotest of places. In this regard, the help of voluntary organisations can be taken. Besides, fierce monitoring of crowd gathering, and footfall at malls, cinema halls, bars and pubs should be done to control the virus spread. Failure to adhere to the norms should be punishable by cancellation of commercial licence.

P. Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Venkatapuram

Intensify testing

It’s high time that testing is intensified to curb the super-spread of infection by both symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers. Weekend lockdowns and night curfews won’t have much impact on the massive surge. The best solution is to ramp up vaccination and extend them to all, including those in the 18-45 age group, without delay. Besides, timely funds, facilities and raw material supplies should be provided by the government to vaccine-manufacturing pharmaceutical companies on a war footing.

Keerth Mukund R.,

Balanagar

Grave mistake

During Unlock, a grave mistake was committed by the government that threw open wine shops, bars, pubs and temples. The government has to close them again.

With schools and colleges closed, children are seen playing on the roads day in and day out without even wearing masks. Police patrolling should be intensified in the interior colony roads too and hefty penalty should be imposed for not wearing masks and not maintaining distancing in public places. Vaccination should be provided on all days, including holidays.

I.V.Prabhakar Rao,

Vanasthalipuram

More potent

In addition to testing, tracking and treating, it is important to educate and, if need be, acting tough with those not following the protocols. Police officials and health workers need to distribute masks and sanitisers. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and all those who matter should first adhere to the protocols and impress upon the public about the imminent danger.

Jayasheela Rao,

Hyderabad

Mask up

Many citizens are not wearing masks or wearing one without covering their nose and mouth despite the ₹1,000 fine announced for violators. I feel there is a need to educate people about the importance of wearing mask through awareness activities like putting hoardings in the markets, windscreen stickers on all taxis, posters on the back of all autorickshaws and the sides of all TSRTC buses. Adherence to safety norms would bring the cases down.

T. Kailash Ditya,

Barkatpura