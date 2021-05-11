Response: Hurdles to second dose of vaccine

Major hurdles

The government has created major hurdles for people whose second dose is overdue by including the 18-44 age group in the vaccination programme and announcing longer interval for those who have taken Covishield. It announced a special drive for pending second doses from May 8 to 12 (except on Sunday).

Some centres allowed those who have completed a gap of four weeks (28 days) to take the second dose while a few others insisted on a six-week interval.

But now, no centre is vaccinating those who haven’t completed 42-day gap (6 weeks). It’s high time that the government clears this confusion and extends the special drive until the end of this month so that all those who have taken vaccination from April 1 get their second dose within the stipulated gap of 56 days (8 weeks).

N. Nagarajan

No consistency

We are senior citizens and took our first dose of vaccine at a private hospital on April 2.

Since we saw an announcement that the State government is administering only second dose from May 8-12, we visited our nearby health centre at Khairatabad library on May 8 but they did not allow us to join the queue after 12 noon due to shortage of vaccine.

On May 10, we were told vaccine is for those completing 45 days since the first dose. There is no consistency in the government pronouncements, creating a lot of problems.

V.S. Reddy

Help desk

My family took the first vaccine dose at Muhammadguda PHC. The staff were friendly, helpful and ensured everything went smoothly.

My suggestion is that every PHC/hospital should have a help desk/messaging desk, to save the time of citizens and provide immediate information on WhatsApp or via SMS message about the likely time slot for vaccination to prevent crowding at the venue.

Sreelekha P. N.

No distancing

I went to the PHC in Nandigam on the city outskirts to get vaccinated.

I reached there early in the morning, but to my shock, I realised both the vaccination and COVID testing centres were at the same place.

The health worker after checking my blood pressure, made me wait till 10 people turned up for the vaccine vial to be opened and it took hours before I got vaccinated.

Social distancing went for a toss and there was neither proper seating arrangement nor bins on the premises to dispose of the medical waste.