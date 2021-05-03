Response: Don’t crowd vaccination centres

03 May 2021 00:01 IST

Check crowding

My wife and I took our first dose of vaccine at a government hospital in Koti and after the experience, I have the following suggestions — allow limited people by issuing tokens, noting whether it is first or second dose, and having a separate queue for senior citizens.

M.S. Narayanan Advertising Advertising

Pleasant surprise

I visited the Primary Health Centre at Lalapet for my second dose of Covishield. I was sceptical and fearful of the hygiene standards and the crowd. Surprisingly, there was a separate queue for testing and another for vaccination.

The staff, mostly women, were cordial and efficient. The place was neat and clean.

A pedestal fan was also set up in the corridor for convenience of patients. I commend the government and the health centre staff.

P. Lakshminarayana

Vaccine agony

I had registered for vaccination on the Co-Win portal, but the hospital simply rejected the appointment saying that only second dose of vaccine were being given.

I was informed they have not received vaccines from the government.

I am a senior citizen aged 75 years.

I can’t search where the first dose vaccine is being given, given the current situation we are in.

Or has the government stopped giving first dose of vaccine to 60-plus residents?

V. Purushottham

Overcrowded

Getting the first or second dose for people above 45 years at a government hospital has become a Herculean task. People at vaccination centres rub shoulders, leave alone observing physical distancing.

And there is only one queue, one registration desk and one counter for giving first and second doses. There should be a nodal officer at the vaccination centres till the process is completed to ensure that safety protocols are maintained.

J.P. Reddy

Stop walk-ins

I am unable to understand why there is no effort to streamline the rush at the vaccination centres.

Walk-ins should be discouraged and only those pre-booked slots should be allowed inside.

G. Murali Mohan Rao

Home vaccination

We are keen to inoculate our mother, a nonagenarian who is non-ambulatorym but due to her condition we are not in a position to vaccinate her.

Therefore, I would like to know from the authorities’ concerned if there are any arrangements being made to administer jabs for senior citizens, like my mother, at home.

Sai Viswanath

Uncertainty

I am a senior citizen and, along with wife, I took my first dose of Covaxin at a private hospital in mid-March but ever since, despite many calls and visits to the place,

I am unable to get the second dose. With vaccination being opened to more age groups, when will we get ours?

D. Ranganayakulu

Streamline process

My second dose was due on April 24 at a private hospital, but I am told there is no supply of Covaxin. The government should ensure hospitals which administered the first dose, give the second dose too.