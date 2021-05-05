Response centre for children of corona patients launched

Hyderabad

05 May 2021 23:14 IST

SHE Teams conduct background checks

A Child Care Response Centre for the children of COVID-19 patients was launched by Cyberabad police here on Wednesday.

The centres and individual caregivers are identified and verified to make it safe for children whose parents are undergoing COVID-19 treatment, Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar said.

“It was observed that with the rising number of cases, there is a trend of young parents and nuclear families being affected. In most cases, either one of the parents or both are hospitalised or in-home quarantine,” he said.

With no immediate relatives around, it is distressing to see the children sharing the same facility or being left alone at home unattended, he said.

“At short notice, we could mobilise the resources and get few facilities operational. There is a dedicated helpline where details are taken, and our SHE teams do a background check and safely drop the child/children of COVID-affected parents at this facility,” the top cop explained.

“As we see many people using or in need of this service, we will scale up the facilities and provide assistance,” he said.

Child Care Centers and individual caregivers can register on ‘covid.scsc.in’. For queries, advice and admission, one can call on helpline number 080-45811215 between 9a.m. and 6p.m.