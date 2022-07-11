Resolve Dharanni portal errors: Bandi

‘Even promises regarding podu lands have ramained on paper’

‘Even promises regarding podu lands have ramained on paper’

Taking umbrage at the “inordinate delay” in resolving the “errors” in Dharani portal and settle podu land issues, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had failed to deliver on his promises made to tribals and various other sections of Telangana in the last eight years.

He was speaking to media persons in Karimnagar on Monday after staging a two-hour-long silent protest demanding immediate measures to settle the podu land issues and rectify the errors in the Dharani portal.

Referring to a “Maharaja chair” kept on the dais of the silent protest, Mr Sanjay said the “empty chair” was arranged in a symbolic protest to expose “KCR’s failed promise” of sitting in a chair amid tribal people and resolving their podu land issues.

“But the promise remained only on paper,” he said. “Forget sitting in a chair amid the tribal farmers, the ruling dispensation in the State has been harassing them for agitating for their land rights,” he charged.

The Dharani portal had created law and order issues in the otherwise peaceful villages, Mr Sanjay alleged.

He said the removal of “encroachment” column in the Dharani portal and the change of names of villages and land owners resulted in utter chaos in the villages. It appeared that the portal was brought only to scrap the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said.

He pointed out that numerous applications were flooding the Revenue offices seeking rectification of errors in the Dharani portal. “Even TRS leaders are complaining of goof-ups in the portal, but the Chief Minister is unmoved,” Mr Sanjay charged.

So far, the records pertaining to 15 lakh acres of land had not been registered on Dharani portal and those which were registered were full of mistakes, he alleged.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders and cadre greeted Mr Sanjay on his birthday at his residence here on Monday.

He visited the damaged house of a party cadre at the rain-affected Ganneruvaram village and handed over financial aid of ₹50,000 to the latter’s family members.