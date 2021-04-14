Resolution of Podu lands issue will begin with Sagar: KCR

Haliya

Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said resolution of Podu land issue in the State would start with Nagarjunasagar, which had a sizeable tribal population, as starting point.

In addition to the recently sanctioned college at Haliya, another degree college would be sanctioned to the Assembly constituency. Ownership of irrigation lands to residents in Nandikonda would be certified and to ensure perennial irrigation to the ayacut, river Godavari interlinking would be taken up, besides the proposed lift irrigation schemes. For Muslims in the constituency, a new shaadikhana (function hall) would be constructed and repairs to existing mosques undertaken.

Those were the promises Mr. Rao made at his second and last public meetings in Haliya, as voters of the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency were going to vote on April 17, and sought votes for Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased legislator Nomula Narasimhaiah. Mr. Rao repeated his word at least thrice that senior leader M.C. Kotireddy would be made a Member of Legislative Council and Kadari Anjaiah, who joined TRS from the BJP a fortnight ago, would have a good future.

“Water from Nellikal (recently sanctioned lift irrigation scheme) will jump courses, likewise votes to Bhagat. I support district Minister Jagadish Reddy’s offer to resign if Nellikal is not completed within one and a half years.” Launching an attack on Congress leaders for “orphaning Telangana” in united Andhra Pradesh, KCR urged voters of the constituency to evaluate development achieved in Telangana.

“The difference between Congress governments and the seven-year TRS government is – Dharani portal, Mission Bhagiratha, 24-hour electricity, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, and 10 times more pension, per capita consumption of electricity and per capita income,” he said, requesting voters not to turn a blind eye to the TRS. Mr. Rao said Congress’ Jana Reddy was “only boasting about 30-year and 60-year leadership,” but the very constituency still lacked a degree college. KCR said there had been a conspiracy to get his meeting cancelled, as he had reiterated the promise that he would not seek votes in the next Assembly elections, if the sanctioned lift irrigation schemes were not completed.