Resolution against farm laws sought

HYDERABAD

11 November 2021 22:34 IST

Congress senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao has demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao pass resolution against the farm laws made by Union Government if he was really worried about the fate of farmers.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said that the TRS leaders were going to hold dharna at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park which was banned by the government after coming to power.

“The ruling party leaders are going to hold dharna at Dharna Chowk, which they have banned. I have challenged the decision of government in the court,” said Mr. Hanumantha Rao adding that the Chief Minister should prove his sincerity towards farmers and if there was a positive change towards farming community it should be continued. He suggested that the Chief Minister open gates of Pragathi Bhavan to the public and meet them regularly.

