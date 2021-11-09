Resolute receives approval under Centre’s PLI scheme

HYDERABAD

09 November 2021 23:10 IST

The Resolute group of companies has received approval under the Central government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and LED lighting.

Stating it is only company in Telangana to have received PLI approval for both telecom and LED lighting, chairman Raminder Singh Soin on Tuesday said with the PLI sanctions, it will be moving into the next phase of growth.

One of the 16 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to be approved for the PLI scheme for telecom last month, Resolute intends to make investments and start manufacturing of telecom equipment, including networking products, 4G, 5G telecommunication equipment and fibre optic telecommunication equipment. “We look forward to partnering with our potential customers and meeting individual customer expectations by scaling up volumes in production and assuring product and service quality,” he said in a release.

Advertising

Advertising

On the PLI sanction for LED Lights, Resolute said it has been in the business for more than 17 years and associated with different companies. The PLI scheme will be beneficial for smart lighting, which is the future and translate into more energy-saving than LEDs. The sanction will helping derive advantages of economies of scale and reduce cost for consumers. Share of imported components would come down from 80% to 40% as a result of the scheme.

“We foresee this to further come to less than 10% with only the main IC’s imported and other components made in India,” he said.