Residents thank KTR

HYDERABAD

09 November 2020 23:13 IST

Issues relating to conversion of land use resolved with intervention of Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has assured resolution of ownership related issues for properties across various localities in the city.

Interacting with residents of 20 colonies in Uppal Assembly constituency whose Revenue related issues have been resolved due to intervention of Mr. Rama Rao, he said the department is ready to address all other such issues across city.

Already, work is fast in progress to resolve issues from L.B. Nagar, Qutbullahpur, and Kukatpally constituencies, he said, and added that thanks to Dharani portal, land ownership will be secure in future, and registrations will be transparent.

Residents from Uppal Bagayat, Navodaya Industrial Association, Sri Mahalakshmi Nagar, B.N.Reddy Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, New Railway Colony and ECIL met the Minister, to thank him for resolution of various issues through de-notification and change of land use.