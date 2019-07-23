Residents overwhelmed with announcements

It’s a sudden surprise for the residents of Chintamadaka, the native village of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday.

Mr. Rao arrived in the village at about 1 p.m. and soon after he mingled with the villagers. Similarly, surpassing their expectations, the Chief Minister announced benefits to the tune of ₹10 lakh for each family and double bedroom houses for all the villagers.

“We thank the Chief Minister for sanctioning more than what we have expected. Depositing ₹50 crore with the Collector is an indication how caring he is towards us. This will benefit even the migrants,” said a villager.

Every house was decorated with flowers and mango leaves.

“Though there are only 1,804 houses in Chintamadaka, I am sanctioning 2,000 houses for the villagers. The construction of these houses will be supervised by Collector P Venakatarama Reddy, who supervised the construction of houses at Erravalli,” said Mr. Rao.

“Mr. Rao promised to visit the village again after four months and asked us to be united to get the works done. We will be happy as our village will get national attention by becoming a model,” said Rajeshwara Rao, a villager.

“The entire village is very happy. ,” said B Hamsakethan Reddy, sarapanch of the village.