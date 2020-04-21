Residents barricade colonies voluntarily

As COVID-19 containment zones multiply, many streets and bylanes are being voluntarily barricaded by fearful residents in many parts of the city. “Even if someone coughs, people are being taken away to hospitals for testing. Once they test negative, they are being dropped back. This is better than that,” says Omar Osman of Kishen Bagh. The small bylane is blocked by a rope and large trash bags filled with garbage.

“It is good if people voluntarily decide not to roam the streets. It makes our job easy,” said a police official enforcing the lockdown near the Sikh Chawni area.

While the official containment zones have heavy iron barricades and are manned by civic workers, police and medical staff, voluntarily-barricaded areas have thorny bushes, logs of wood and even vehicles being used to block movement.

“We don’t want people to enter this colony and we don’t want people of this area to move unnecessarily. If someone wants, they can go. But without vehicles, they will not roam far. People go to get vegetables and groceries but it is limited,” says Manohar Rao of Ram Bagh Colony. “We blocked the road 10 days ago as the number of cases kept rising. We don’t want to take risk,” said Mr. Rao.

The barricades are not limited to any one part of the city and are scattered all over it. But not everyone is happy about it. “My business is already affected by lockdown and restriction on movement of people. But with this blocked street, the number of customers has further declined,” says Raju, who runs a meat shop in Nandi Muslai Guda in the southern part of the city. He has to jump a small wall to enter the lane where his meat shop is located and repeat the procedure when he winds up the business for the day.