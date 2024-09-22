ADVERTISEMENT

Residential properties demolished in Ameenpur amid tight police security

Published - September 22, 2024 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

According to the police, about 28 houses, all reportedly constructed illegally on government land, are being demolished; revenue and municipal departments are carrying out the demolitions in Patelguda and Krishnareddypet of Ameenpur, amid tight police security

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) carried out a demolition campaign against illegal construction, at Sunnam cheruvu of Madhapur in Hyderabad on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

About a hundred police officials from the Sangareddy police were deployed on the ground as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) took up demolition drive of residential properties in Ameenpur of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

According to the police, about 28 houses, all reportedly constructed illegally on government land, are being demolished.

Teams from revenue and municipal departments are carrying out the demolitions in Patelguda and Krishnareddypet of Ameenpur, amid tight police security.

“The demolition drive started around 7 a.m. in the morning and is expected to continue till evening. About 100 staffers from the Sangareddy police have been deployed for bandobust. Some citizens expressed their angst however, no major instance of violence has been reported,”said Ameenpur Inspector Nagaraj.

