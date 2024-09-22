GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residential properties demolished in Ameenpur amid tight police security

According to the police, about 28 houses, all reportedly constructed illegally on government land, are being demolished; revenue and municipal departments are carrying out the demolitions in Patelguda and Krishnareddypet of Ameenpur, amid tight police security

Published - September 22, 2024 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) carried out a demolition campaign against illegal construction, at Sunnam cheruvu of Madhapur in Hyderabad on September 8, 2024.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) carried out a demolition campaign against illegal construction, at Sunnam cheruvu of Madhapur in Hyderabad on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

About a hundred police officials from the Sangareddy police were deployed on the ground as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) took up demolition drive of residential properties in Ameenpur of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

According to the police, about 28 houses, all reportedly constructed illegally on government land, are being demolished.

HYDRAA begins demolitions in Appa Cheruvu lake bed

Teams from revenue and municipal departments are carrying out the demolitions in Patelguda and Krishnareddypet of Ameenpur, amid tight police security.

HRF condemns demolitions in Gajularamaram, demands action against HYDRAA

“The demolition drive started around 7 a.m. in the morning and is expected to continue till evening. About 100 staffers from the Sangareddy police have been deployed for bandobust. Some citizens expressed their angst however, no major instance of violence has been reported,”said Ameenpur Inspector Nagaraj.

Published - September 22, 2024 03:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / housing and urban planning

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.