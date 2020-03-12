‘Residential institutions providing quality education’

Special Correspondent

12 March 2020 01:25 IST

Steps being taken to fill posts, says Social Welfare Minister

The State government has asserted that steps had been initiated to fill posts in the residential schools opened for catering to underprivileged sections and minorities across the State.

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said the residential schools were equipped with all facilities and measures had been put in place to see that there were no shortcomings in the management of these institutions. In addition to ensuring significant increase in the budgetary allocations to these institutions, the government had taken steps for the healthcare of more than 4 lakh students enrolled in these schools. Steps are underway to prepare health profile of students in the residential schools. The Minister was replying to queries during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He said the government had set up 602 residential institutions catering to the needs of backward classes, scheduled castes and tribes and minorities since it took over the reins. The government was and incurring an average of ₹ 50,686 on each student studying in the residential institutions every year and teaching and non-teaching staff had been recruited on a large scale to impart education to these students.

As a result of the government’s efforts, the residential institutions were providing quality education to students on a par with the corporate schools and this could be seen from the achievements made by the students in different fields. When asked about the variation in the costs incurred for each students in some areas, he said the difference was on account of the schools that were operating from rental premises.

₹ 4,572 cr spent

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar informed the Assembly that the government had spent ₹ 4,572.97 crore towards Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in the past six years and over In all, over 6.1 lakh families were benefited from the schemes.under the scheme so far with the 2.41 lakh families hailing from the BC communities topping the list.

TRS member Ajmeera Rekha Naik expressed concern that there were complaints on delayed release of funds earmarked under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes and urged the government to ensure timely release of funds.

Development of roads

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the State government has started works on strengthening road network of over 7,450 km in the past few years with an estimated ₹ 11,257 crore. Works on 5,453 km road stretches had been completed with an expenditure of around ₹ 10,000 crore so far and works on the remaining stretches were fast-tracked for early completion.

In addition to roads, 26 major bridges were sanctioned, of which works on 16 had been completed incurring ₹ 586.34 crore expenditure.