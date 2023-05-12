Resident doctor assaulted at NIMS, doctors demand SPF at hospitals

May 12, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 02:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Nephrology resident doctors working at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad were allegedly assaulted and beaten by a patient’s attendants on Thursday morning.

The mob attacked the doctors after a 62-year-old patient succumbed at the hospital in the early morning hours.

The female patient was admitted at the hospital in a critical condition at midnight, and the doctors tried reviving and intubating the patient. But around 9 a.m., the patient was declared dead due to Emphysematous Pyelonephritis and Sepsis. Later, a mob of 10-12 attendants barged into the Acute Respiratory Care Unit (ARCU) ward and tried to attack a female senior resident. When her senior intervened and tried to calm them down, one of the attendants hit the doctor on the shoulder, held his neck and tried to strangle him, said the Resident Doctors Association of NIMS in a statement.

The attendants also tried to stop others performing CPR on another patient. Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Zeeshan, president of RDA NIMS said: “We demand Special Protection Force at hospitals as per GO number 103 for prevention of violence against doctors and healthcare personnel. These heinous acts and uncivilised people are a threat to society. The Telangana government should take urgent and stringent action with strict punishment on the culprits.”

NIMS administration on Thursday evening said that a police complaint has been filed against the persons who assaulted the doctor. such behaviour will not be tolerated against any of the medical staff, added Medical Superintendent Dr N Satyanarayana.

Meanwhile, doctors associations like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana State and the Telangana Junior Doctors Association have condemned the incident and demanded strong action against the culprits.

We request the Telangana government to announce hospitals as protected zones and formulate necessary protocols to protect doctors and healthcare professionals, said Dr B.N. Rao, president of IMA Telangana.