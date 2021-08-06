‘Reserve seats in welfare schools for govt. school students’

Hyderabad

06 August 2021 23:55 IST

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has urged the government to reserve 75% of seats in the SC, ST and BC Welfare Residential Schools for children who pursued their primary education in government schools.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the entrance test to these residential educational institutions is open to all the students who completed their fourth class irrespective of where they studied. However, children studying in government schools are unable to compete with children coming from private schools in the entrance examinations held for residential educational institutions.

So to plug this gap, he said, the government should reserve 75% of seats in these institutions for government school children. He welcomed the recent decision of the government to reserve 50% of seats to the local area candidates of the respective institutions. In the same manner, reservations should be made for government school students within these communities, he added.

Advertising

Advertising