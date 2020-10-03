Reserve allotted seat through self-reporting: DOST official

Hyderabad

03 October 2020

Candidates who opted for seats in degree courses in Phase-II of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) have to reserve their allotted seat through online self-reporting, failing which they will forfeit their seat.

DOST convenor R. Limbadri said so far, a total of 22,341 candidates have confirmed their seats in Phase-II and the remaining should immediately reserve their seat or else they will forego their allotted seat and their registration on DOST-2020 will be cancelled.

He said in the two phases held so far, 1,24,798 candidates have confirmed their admissions. The third phase of admissions in presently on and 9,288 candidates have registered for the third phase.

However, the total number of candidates who opted web-options in Phase-III have gone up to 21,317 so far as several thousands from the first and second phase admitted candidates have also given web options for better choice of colleges.

Prof. Limbadri said the candidates who reserved a seat through online self-reporting in Phase-I and upgraded the web options for better choice of college in Phase-II and got a seat in Phase-II should also reserve their seat through online self-reporting.

Candidates who reserved a seat through online self-reporting in Phase-I and upgraded the web options for better choice of the college in Phase-II, but could not get a better seat, can retain the seat they secured in Phase-I. However, they can still participate in Phase-III admissions.

Helpline centres will work on all public holidays as well as on weekends, he added.