Requests aplenty for resumption, introduction of TSRTC services

Public transport is linked with education and employment opportunities, says activist S Q Masood.

HYDERABAD

05 November 2021 23:09 IST

People buoyed after Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana’s recent intervention

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been receiving several requests for resumption or introduction of bus services from various parts of the State.

It appeared that some of those who sought resumption of services were buoyed after Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana’s recent intervention in restoring bus services in Chidedu village at the request of P Vaishnavi, a Class VIII student.

The TSRTC will press into service from November 6 a bus for students of Gomaram village in Medchal – Malkajgiri district. The move will help around 20 students who were facing hardships to travel to their school. The TSRTC will press into service a bus during school hours – in the morning and evening – to provide connectivity to school students. The issue was underscored by Twitter user Srinivas.

The TSRTC has also embarked on a feasibility study to restore two other buses services – service numbers 34 and 65 from Secunderabad to Veldurthi and Gomaram to Balanagar respectively.

The move came after Shivampet Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency member Cherukupally Padma wrote to TSRTC Medchal Depot Manager. Mr Srinivas shared an image of this letter on Thursday after which TSRTC officials said they would look into the issue.

Speaking to The Hindu, a TSRTC Medchal Depot official confirmed the development.

“The bus service for students from Gomaram to Gummadidala will begin from tomorrow. There will be one bus for them and there are 20 students. There will be two services - one in the morning and the other in the evening. For the Veldurthi issue, we are coordinating with the Medak Depot Manager, and a decision will be taken soon,” the official said.

Twitter users tagged TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar to underscore the need for bus services in old city. Activist S Q Masood said that students have been facing problems due to a paucity of bus services in the area. He also requested that mini-buses be introduced in old city.

“The RTC should do an assessment of the area and draw up plans to introduce a stronger bus network here. A meeting should be convened with public representatives to check whether new routes can be introduced within the old city. Public transport is linked with education and employment opportunities. There is threat of students dropping out if affordable transport in the form of public transport is unavailable,” he said.

Responding to such requests, the TSRTC stated that officers would “examine the feasibility.”