Request to release levy rice dues

Finance Minister Eatala Rajender has represented to Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan in New Delhi for the release of ₹1,640 crore dues for supply of levy rice to the Central pool for public distribution system in the first year of State bifurcation in 2014-15.

The State Civil Supplies Department had been representing to the Central officials for the last two years to release the amount pertaining to 7.04 lakh tonnes of rice in vain.

Mr. Rajender met the Union Minister personally to explain the financial crunch being faced by the Civil Supplies department due to the inordinate delay in release of dues. The Minister also said as paddy was majorly cultivated in Telangana, it accounted for high rice production and urged the Centre not to reduce the levy procurement.

The Finance Minister explained to the Union Minister various measures taken to cleanse the Civil Supplies Department and constituted vigilance and task force teams and provided ePoS machines to check irregularities. The department also procured paddy at the minimum support price at a record level and credited the amount in 48 hours to the account of farmers. It helped the farmers get a better price in the open market too.

Later speaking to media persons, Mr. Rajendar expressed happiness that the Union Minister called for a special meeting on October 18 on the funds due to Telangana.