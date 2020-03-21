Representatives of IT, industry sectors meet KTR

Representatives from NASSCOM, HYSEA and Cyberabad Security Council met IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday to discuss the way forward in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

The IT industry representatives appreciated the Telangana government’s proactive approach in containing the spread of coronavirus and thanked the IT Minister for the constant support extended to the industry in the State. They thanked the State government for reaching out to the industry in a timely fashion when there was coronavirus scare in HITEC city area about two weeks ago. They thanked Cyberabad Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan for monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis.

The industry representatives apprised the Minister of how the IT & ITES industry was ensuring the safety and security of employees while they continued to deliver the best to their clients across the globe in these trying circumstances.

They outlined the various screening and sanitation measures undertaken to ensure the safety and well being of their employees.

The Minister outlined the various measures the Telangana government was taking to contain the spread of the coronavirus and expressed satisfaction at the various measures the IT industry captains were taking to ensure the well-being of the employees. The Minister said the government would share the situation reports with the industry from time to time, and they could take decisions based on these reports.

The Minister urged industry captains to take very good care of the support staff like housekeeping, security, and other unorganised sector staff in this hour of crisis.

KTR appealed to industry representatives to report to the government details of employees who had returned from overseas trips.

Chief Relations Officer of IT Department Amarnath Reddy, President HYSEA, Sr Director NASSCOM, Secretary, Cyberabad Security Council, state heads from TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, Google, Qualcomm, and State Street, among others, participated in the meeting.