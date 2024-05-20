Report shows record high real estate confidence in Q1 2024

The Knight Frank-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q1 2024 (January – March) report reveals a significant rise in market confidence among real estate suppliers. The Current Sentiment Index Score jumped to 72, up from 69 in the previous quarter, marking a ten-year high. Fuelled by a robust domestic economy, the Future Sentiment score also improved, increasing from 70 in Q4 2023 to 73 in Q1 2024.

This report offers a detailed analysis, based on a primary survey, of current and future sentiments in the real estate sector, factoring in the economic environment and the availability of funding as perceived by supply-side stakeholders and financial institutions. A score of 50 indicates neutrality, scores above 50 suggest positive sentiment and scores below 50 indicate negative sentiment.

According to the report, the outlook for the residential market in Q1 2024 is optimistic, with 82% of respondents predicting a rise in residential prices. The office market outlook also remains strong with stakeholders confident about the performance in leasing, supply and rent over the next six months.

In the quarterly survey, 73% of respondents expect residential sales to increase in the next six months, up from 65% in the previous quarter. Positive home buyer sentiment and stable home loan interest rates have led stakeholders to anticipate continued demand growth in the residential sector over the next six months. In Q1 2024, 80% of survey respondents believed that residential launches would improve in the next six months. Additionally, 82% of respondents in Q1 2024 expect residential prices to rise in the next six months, compared to 65% who held this view in Q4 2023.

