Report pitches for pulses in PDS basket

HYDERABAD

26 June 2021 23:29 IST

A FTCCI initiative, it moots measures to enhance production, processing, consumption

A report on pulses by a leading trade and industry federation has mooted a multi-pronged approach to increase their production, processing and consumption in Telangana, including promoting cultivation on fallow lands, making pulses part of public distribution system and fine tuning support to the farmers.

Telangana government should include pulses in PDS as it would help small farmers gradually diversify from paddy to pulses, the report on ‘Pulses: Opportunities & Way Forward’ of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry said.

It said this citing how completion of Kaleshwaram Major Irrigation Project – resulting in 18.24 lakh acres brought under irrigation facility – coupled with government support to paddy growers by way of public procurement and minimum support price (MSP) has brought in major changes in cropping pattern. “The availability of water made farmers switch to water intensive crops like paddy and wheat and also other commercial crops,” the report said. The area under pulses in the State is showing a decreasing trend. From 7.69 lakh hectares in 2005-06, it declined to 5.05 lakh hectares in 2018-19, the document said.

Some constraints making farmers look at other crops include majority of the area under pulses cultivation being rain fed, high cost of cultivation due to higher labour costs and absence of timely availability of inputs and credit for working capital as well as lower cost benefits.

The report, which was released recently by Agriculture Minister S.Niranjan Reddy, said the MSP is not effective for pulse crops. Instead, prevailing market prices should be taken into account while fixing MSP to bridge the gap between demand and supply. Crop Zone System under which government designates certain areas/districts for pulses cultivation and provide farmers with high yielding variety seed, pest control measures and post harvest facilities should be considered, it said.

NABARD should impress banks to scale up finance for pulse crop and bring flexibility in terms and conditions of finances. Setting up of Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) for handling marketing of crops, especially of small and marginal farmers -- was another suggestion.

Noting that farmers in Telangana, on account of improved power supply also, were moving towards mono cropping pattern, especially paddy cultivation, the report said mono cropping effects soil health and create biotic and abiotic stress to the soil. As this may lead to increase in the extent of fallow land, the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices had already called for conversion of rice fallow land for pulses production.

On the processing front, the report suggested setting up processing units, using less capital intensive technology, to be set up at village level and training rural youth in the areas of cleaning, sorting, grading, packaging and labelling. It wanted government to provide incentives for setting up of processing units at points of production as well as fine tune of capital subsidy policies and GST exemptions. The FTCCI document also favoured development of a contract farming system between farmers and food processing industries.

A release from FTCCI said the Minister assured the government will encourage farmers to shift from mono to multi cropping patterns, promote FPOs of pulses to stabilise the prices, besides looking into MSP for pulses.