Report on creamy layer opposed

HYDERABAD

12 July 2020 23:56 IST

BC leader R. Krishnaiah writes to Prime Minister

National Backward Classes Welfare Association president and former legislator R. Krishnaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the recommendations of the B.P. Sharma Committee on the revision of income criteria for determination of creamy layer among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) since it would render huge injustice to large sections.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Sunday, Mr. Krishnaiah urged the former to get the entire issue re-examined by entrusting the work to the National Commission for Backward Classes constituted under Article 338-B of the Constitution. He also wanted the Prime Minister to abolish the creamy layer system in OBC reservations in employment and education in States and Central government by amending the Constitution.

Mr. Krishnaiah stated that the Centre was going to take a decision soon on the inclusion of salary of parents for determination of creamy layer among the OBCs working in State and Central government departments, public sector undertakings and even private organisations for the purpose of extending reservation as recommended by the B.P Sharma Committee report submitted to the Centre last year.

The implementation of the report would deny reservation facility to crores of children/students and youth seeking employment. He pointed that the reservation being extended to OBCs now under Article 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution was based on social and educational backwardness and not merely on the economic backwardness. Neither Kalekar and Mandal Commissions nor any BC Commission in States had recommended implementation of the creamy layer system.

He said extending reservation was a tool to root out social discrimination.

As per Article 338-B, the National Commission for BCs was empowered to take up any policy matter pertaining to OBC reservations, Mr. Krishnaiah said.