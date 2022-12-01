Reopen ‘Bengaluru drugs case’: Bandi Sanjay

December 01, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that the persons at the helm in the TRS dispensation in Telangana invested “ill-gotten” money in liquor, drugs and gambling activities, the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay has said all the ‘illegal deals’ of the ‘despotic family regime’ will be probed if the BJP is voted to power in the State in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing a roadside meeting at Ola village in Kuntala mandal of Nirmal district on the fourth day of his fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the TRS leaders were involved in the Bengaluru drugs case apart from the Delhi liquor scam.

“Those at the helm in the ruling dispensation in Telangana had a role in the drugs case, but they had managed to get the case closed,” he alleged. “We demand that the case be reopened and all the accused and those who are indirectly linked to it be punished,” he said.

These greedy elements are trying to mask their murky deals in a desperate bid to cover up their scams, he alleged.

Listing out a slew of development and welfare schemes of the Central government, he slammed the TRS government in the State for allegedly failing to deliver on its election promises such as two-bedroom houses to all homeless poor people, unemployment allowance to the unemployed youths and others.

