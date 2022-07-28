Hyderabad

Renuka Chowdary accuses KCR govt. of being apathetic towards the flood-hit

Renuka Chowdary
The Hindu Bureau BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM July 28, 2022 22:18 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 09:14 IST

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary termed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s reported remarks over the suspected “foreign conspiracy behind cloud burst” in the Godavari basin during his recent visit to the flood-affected areas of Bhadrachalam as ‘absurd’.

Speaking to the media after interacting with flood-hit people near Burgampahad on Thursday afternoon, Ms. Renuka alleged that the State government remained apathetic to the plight of these people.

Scores of people hit hard by flood devastation are yet to receive a single penny even more than 10 days after the promise made by the Chief Minister to provide compensation to flood-affected families, she charged.

She demanded that the State government immediately disburse financial aid to flood-hit people and pay compensation to farmers affected by the flood devastation earlier this month. Free seed and other requisite help be given to the flood affected farmers to help them cope with the difficult times, she demanded.

Later, she distributed essential commodities to the flood-affected families.

