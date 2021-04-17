Renowned radiologist Kakarla Subbarao passes away

Kakarla Subba Rao.

Renowned radiologist and former director of NIMS Kakarla Subbarao passed away on Friday.

He was admitted to a private hospital a month ago for age-related ailments and passed away while undergoing treatment. Dr. Subbarao, who was conferred Padma Shri in 2000 for rendering yeomen services in the medical field, was born in an agricultural family of Krishna district in 1925.

He completed his schooling in Challapalli and collegiate education in Hindu College of Machilipatnam before obtaining a medical degree from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam. He went to the United States to pursue higher medical sciences in 1951 and worked in hospitals in New York and Baltimore.

He returned to India in 1956, but flew back to the US in 1970 where he worked as a radiologist. He was also the founder president of Telugu Association of North America. He returned to India after a call given by the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao exhorting Telugus abroad to work for the motherland and took over the reins of the NIMS.

He strove for the improvement of every department in the hospital. NIMS grew by leaps and bounds under his supervision to compete with corporate hospitals.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Dr. Subbarao and recalled his services to the field of medicine. Dr. Subbarao’s contribution to NIMS as its director was worth mentioning. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Ministers including E. Dayakar Rao also mourned the death and recalled his contributions to the medical field.