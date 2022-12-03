Renovated stepwell at Bansilalpet set for inauguration on Dec.5

December 03, 2022 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The renovated stepwell at Bansilalpet is all set for inauguration by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao on December 5, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav informed on Friday.

Mr.Srinivas Yadav, along with Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, inspected the well and its surroundings on Friday, during which they toured the newly-built tourist plaza building, miniature stepwell kept there, and exhibition of various artefacts found during excavation of silt from the stepwell.

The minister informed that the well, known as Naganna Kunta, met the drinking water requirements of the local people during Nizam era. Before taking up the development, the well was filled with trash, and excavation yielded 500 tonnes of silt, he said. To transport the silt alone, it took six months, he said.

The city has a total 44 stepwells, of which six have been taken up for development and conservation.