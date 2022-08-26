Renewable energy speaker series stresses on collaboration

An expert exchange on ‘Advancing Indo-US Collaboration’ under the Renewable Energy Speaker Series organised here on Thursday by U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) saw speakers deliberate on various aspects and the scope of deepening engagement between the two countries.

“The United States and India have a long history of collaboration in the energy sector. By bringing together experts from the private and public sectors in both these countries, we will help each other be better prepared to meet our respective renewable energy goals,” said David Moyer, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General.

CII Telangana chairman Vagish Dixit said that as one of the fastest growing large economies, India offers the world countless reasons to partner in its growth and development. “Sessions such as these offer an opportunity to deepen the Indo-US relationship by leveraging our knowledge base, the enduring relationships forged over the years and the expertise developed,” he said.

The sessions highlighted global policy reforms, technology solutions and best practices on implementation including financing, investing, and scaling up efforts on renewable energy.

Participants included policy makers, decision makers, influencers, industry experts, think tanks and academicians from the Indian and international community, CII said in a release.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation project director D.V. Ramakrishna said that the State government is taking several measures to meet the expected high demand from electric vehicles in future, including expanding renewable energy capacities.