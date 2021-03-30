Renew trade licences before March 31: GHMC

GHMC has asked the traders within its purview to renew their trade licences before March 31. Any delay will result in levy of penal charges in addition to licence fee, the corporation informed through a press statement on Tuesday.

Renewal between April 1 and May 30 will be accompanied by 25 per cent penalty, while from May 31, it will be raised to 50 per cent, the statement said. It has asked those without licences to apply for one, because trades without licence will earn 100 per cent penalty in addition to 10 per cent more every month. So far, only19,530 traders have renewed their licences, while 7,607 new traders have taken fresh licences. GHMC has a total 1,66,165 Trade Identification Numbers (TIN), while 1,08,605 businesses are without TIN.

New trade licences may be obtained by applying through online, E-Seva centres, GHMC citizen service centres, GHMC headquarters, and circle offices.