Remove obstacles in the way of flyover in Gachibowli: GHMC Commissioner

Officials from Telangana Electricity department have been asked to relocate 33 KV line which is coming in the way of proceeding with the ongoing construction of Shilpa Layout phase-2 flyover, which connects Gachibowli to Kondapur.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner K. Ilambarithi inspected the works pertaining to this and the flyover between Aaramghar and Zoo Park, taken up under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP). He, along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, checked the progress on Wednesday. Mr. Ilambarithi has directed the officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition for the Aaramghar to Zoo Park flyover and to complete the Rail over Bridge (RoB) in Shastripuram without delay.

