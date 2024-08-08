GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remove cables hanging from electric poles in Hyderabad, SPDCL CMD tells ISPs

Published - August 08, 2024 03:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of cable operators, their associations, ISPs in a meeting with SPDCL authorities in Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 6, 2024).

Representatives of cable operators, their associations, ISPs in a meeting with SPDCL authorities in Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 6, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGSPDCL) Musharraf Faruqui has directed cable operators and internet service providers to remove the cables and other materials that are hanging hazardously from the electric poles causing danger to pedestrians, vehicle users and electricity staff in Greater Hyderabad.

In a meeting with the representatives of cable operators, internet service providers (ISPs) and cable associations here on Wednesday (August 6, 2024), the CMD said the excess load on electric poles due to the hanging of cables, cable bundles and various telecom equipment was causing the poles to bend sometimes.

He stated that the scattered cables on footpaths were causing inconvenience and danger to the public and mentioned that the recent feeder survey revealed that many unused cables and other material hanging from the electric poles and the poles were fully covered with these cables, making it difficult for the electricity staff to attend to any maintenance/repair work.

CMD of TGSPDCL Musharraf Faruqui

CMD of TGSPDCL Musharraf Faruqui

Mr. Musharraf asked the operators and ISPs to take necessary steps for the removal of hanging lines and to install the cables as per the rules. The poles which are on the main roads should be cleared within one week and the poles which are on other than main roads should be cleared within two weeks.

In-charge Directors K. Ramulu, Sudha Rani, Zonal Chief Engineers K. Sai Baba, Narasimha Swamy, Bhikshapathi, P. Anand, Chief Vigilance Officer Narayana, Superintending Engineers and representatives of ISPs, cable operators and association participated in the meeting.

