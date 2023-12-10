Remaining four Congress guarantees in next 100 days: Bhatti

December 10, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KHAMMAM

People’s mandate for Congress is a slap on the face of those who questioned the six poll guarantees of the Congress, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, taking a dig at BRS leaders, who during the recent electioneering, ‘heckled’ the Congress’s guarantees saying they had no ‘warranty’.

The people’s government of the Congress fulfilled two of its total six guarantees in just two days of taking charge in Telangana, he said while addressing the media at the District Congress Committee office in Khammam on Sunday. “It will implement the remaining four guarantees in the next 100 days,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Vikramarka, along with his ministerial colleagues Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, arrived to a grand welcome at the party office here on Sunday. They were accorded a rousing reception by the rank and file of the party on their arrival at Nayakangudam toll plaza on Sunday morning as part of their maiden visit to the district after being sworn in as ministers in the new Congress government.

Mr. Vikramarka asserted that the main agenda of the Congress government is creating wealth and distributing it among people. “Our government would work for the well-being of all and all-round development of Telangana,” he said.

Free travel in TSRTC buses for women was launched as part of its efforts to empower women. The health insurance coverage under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme was raised to ₹10 lakh, he claimed.

He also said that the government would accord top priority to address issues related to house sites, Podu land, irrigation and other issues concerning people.

He thanked the people of Khammam district for ensuring the landslide victory of the Congress and assured of making people active partners in Telangana’s development.

Bus flagged off

The Deputy Chief Minister, along with the two ministers, flagged off a TSRTC bus in Khammam on Sunday. Later, they visited Palvancha and Bhadrachalam towns in Bhadradrai Kothagudem district. At Palvancha, they attended a felicitation meeting of CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

