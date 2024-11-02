GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remain vigilant, strive to create a fair workplace, Addl. DGP tells NMDC employees 

Published - November 02, 2024 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Additional DGP (L&O) Mahesh M. Bhagwat with senior officials of NMDC at the vigilance awareness week celebrations valedictory organised by the company.

Unveiling of in-house vigilance magazine Subodh, presentation of prizes to winners of various competitions and a keynote address by Additional DGP (L&O) Mahesh M. Bhagwat marked the valedictory of Vigilance Awareness Week organised by mining major NMDC.

Speaking on ‘Culture of Integrity for Nation’s prosperity’, the officer underscored the significance of integrity, transparency, commitment and dedication. He encouraged employees to develop the habit of being vigilant and share responsibility of creating a fair and trustworthy workplace, NMDC said in a release on Friday.

Senior leadership of NMDC, including CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee; director (Technical) and (Personnel, additional charge) Vinay Kumar; chief vigilance officer B. Vishwanath and NMDC employees participated. As part of a three-month awareness campaign it had launched on August 16, NMDC was organising various events at its project sites and headquarter.

“Correct digital interventions enhance transparency and efficiency. Preventive vigilance leads to refinement and codification of processes, which limit reliance on individual discretion in decision making,” Mr. Mukherjee said, commending the vigilance team for its efforts. He urged participants to actively engage in preventive vigilance activities, strengthen systems for transparency and adhere to standardised procurement practices in line with government guidelines.

Mr. Vishwanath spoke of the programmes, including those organised in more than 28 schools and colleges across Hyderabad, Bailadila, Jagdalpur, Nagarnar, Panna and Donimalai. “In Hyderabad, we included 1,000 students in various skits and activities,” Mr. Vishwanath said. During the Week, various competitions such as quiz, slogan writing, elocution, essay writing, and best housekeeping initiatives were held and the winners recognised during the valedictory function. NMDC had organised a ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31.

