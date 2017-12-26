Religious gaiety marks Christmas celebrations in city

A tastefully lit city observed Christmas with gaiety on Monday. While the devout thronged churches, others savoured in the holiday spirit by gathering at shopping hubs and places of leisure.

Well before celebrations began, churches, Christian homes, malls across the city and some key stretches lent an air of joy with illuminating lighting and Christmas trees.

Celebrations began with midnight mass and a narrative of the birth of Jesus Christ at many churches, while other places of worship organised morning services.

Large gatherings were witnessed during midnight at some of the oldest cathedrals like St. Mary’s Basilica in Secunderabad.

Hymns from the altar drenched church-goers in festive spirit, stopping passersby to listen to the tunes. Christian families greeted others, sharing cakes and other delicacies to mark the occasion.

“The celebrations are expected to go on for about 12 days when families will visit friends to wish them. Traditionally, for Catholics, Christmas is the start of good season as it follows a period of waiting. This season also ushers in weddings,” said Diana Monteiro, a resident of Karkhana in Secunderabad.

Outside the churches, denizens flocked at places of leisure and shopping, given Monday was a public holiday for educational institutions and employees. The GHMC celebrated with children of Zilla Parishad School in L.B. Nagar by planting saplings.

This year, Christmas day coincided with birth celebrations of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Members of the Sikh community marked the day with a massive congregation at Nizam College Grounds.

The congregation was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee of Central Gurdwara. The programme began at 11 a.m. on Monday and continued till 4 p.m. and was marked by Keertans (hymns) by preachers. An estimated 25,000 members of the Sikh participated.