ADVERTISEMENT

Religious fervour, charity mark Bakrid in Telangana

June 29, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of Muslims offered special prayers at Saleh Nagar Idgah maidan in Karimnagar on the occasion of Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, on Thursday.

The festival was celebrated with religious fervour elsewhere in the old undivided Karimnagar district. Distribution of ‘qurbani’ meat and other food items to the poor marked the festival, symbolising the spirit of sacrifice and compassion for the poor.

In Khammam, a large number of Muslims took part in mass prayers at Gollagudem Idgah grounds on Thursday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar greeted the Muslim community at the Idgah maidan.

Distribution of clothes and food to the poor marked the festival in various parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US