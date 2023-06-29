HamberMenu
Religious fervour, charity mark Bakrid in Telangana

June 29, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of Muslims offered special prayers at Saleh Nagar Idgah maidan in Karimnagar on the occasion of Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, on Thursday.

The festival was celebrated with religious fervour elsewhere in the old undivided Karimnagar district. Distribution of ‘qurbani’ meat and other food items to the poor marked the festival, symbolising the spirit of sacrifice and compassion for the poor.

In Khammam, a large number of Muslims took part in mass prayers at Gollagudem Idgah grounds on Thursday morning.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar greeted the Muslim community at the Idgah maidan.

Distribution of clothes and food to the poor marked the festival in various parts of the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

