Relief material distributed to flood-affected Adivasis

August 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MULUGU

Collector Ila Tripathi on Tuesday visited the flood-affected Oorattam village in Tadvai mandal and made an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused to houses in the village located in the forest fringes of the tribal majority district.

She interacted with villagers of Oorattam and assured all possible help from the government to the flood-affected people.

She also inspected the severely damaged Oorattam-Kondai road and instructed the officials of the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments to carry out repairs on the damaged roads on a war-footing in the mandal worst affected by Thursday’s flooding, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Eturunagaram police led by Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam on Tuesday distributed blankets, mosquito nets, rice bags and other groceries to Adivasis of the flood-affected habitations mainly inhabited by Gutti Koya tribals at Gantalakunta, Chalapaka, and various other hamlets.

Eturunagaram ASP Sirisetty Sankeerth and others were present.

