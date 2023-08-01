HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Relief material distributed to flood-affected Adivasis

August 01, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Ila Tripathi on Tuesday visited the flood-affected Oorattam village in Tadvai mandal and made an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused to houses in the village located in the forest fringes of the tribal majority district.

She interacted with villagers of Oorattam and assured all possible help from the government to the flood-affected people.

She also inspected the severely damaged Oorattam-Kondai road and instructed the officials of the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments to carry out repairs on the damaged roads on a war-footing in the mandal worst affected by Thursday’s flooding, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the Eturunagaram police led by Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam on Tuesday distributed blankets, mosquito nets, rice bags and other groceries to Adivasis of the flood-affected habitations mainly inhabited by Gutti Koya tribals at Gantalakunta, Chalapaka, and various other hamlets.

Eturunagaram ASP Sirisetty Sankeerth and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.