The Telangana State Election Commission has announced that the contesting candidates of the forthcoming elections to municipalities and municipal corporations can use their existing bank accounts for the purpose of election expenditure by giving an undertaking in the prescribed format to the returning officers concerned.

The order comes as relief to candidates who were initially asked to open a separate bank account exclusively for the purpose of election expenditure at least one day before filing of nomination papers and communicate the same to the returning officers concerned. It was mandated that all election expenditure should be made by the candidates from the specified account.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the Commission said it had come to its notice that opening of the account could take more time and it might not be possible for the contesting candidates to open new bank accounts for election expenditure purpose within the short time available for filing the nominations, the process which commenced on Wednesday, is set to close on Friday.

In view of this, it was decided to allow slight modification of the earlier orders, the circular said.