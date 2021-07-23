Hyderabad

Relief camp set up

A flood relief camp was set up on Nayabazar government school premises here to accommodate people living in low-lying areas abutting the Munneru river in the wake of forecast of heavy rain in the catchment areas of the river in the next 48 hours.

The increase in water level in the river prompted the officials to shift some dwellers inhabiting low-lying areas such as Saradhinagar, Bokkalagadda, Venkateshwaranagar and Jubileepura to the relief camp at the local school building.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, along with Collector V P Gautham, visited the Kalvavoddu area adjoining the river on Friday. Khammam Mayor P Neeraja and Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said all precautionary measures were taken to deal with any rain-related exigency.


