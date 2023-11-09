Reliance Retail’s standalone Swadesh store opens in Hyderabad

November 09, 2023 05:53 am | Updated 05:53 am IST - HYDERABADT

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani on Wednesday inaugurated the first Swadesh store of Reliance Retail in Telangana here.

“Swadesh is an ode to India’s traditional arts and artisans. It’s our humble initiative to preserve and promote our country’s age-old arts and crafts,” she said at the opening of the 20,000 sq ft store in Jubilee Hills. A collection of curated products made entirely by hand by India’s skilled and talented artisans using long forgotten techniques and local materials will be showcased at the store.

Seeking to revolutionise the way India’s age-old arts and crafts are perceived globally, the store concept is not only to present India to the world through the centuries-old art forms and creative expressions but will also open a window to sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans and craftspersons, Reliance Industries (RIL) said in a release.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of RIL. Ms. Ambani said Swadesh highlights the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and hopes to get the country’s skilled craftsmen and craftswomen global recognition that they richly deserve. “That is why we are excited to expand Swadesh not just across India, but internationally, too, in the US and Europe,” she said.